Eagles Left Tackle Jason Peters Carted Off With Knee Injury

The Eagles announced Jason Peters has a knee injury. 

By Dan Gartland
October 23, 2017

Eagles offensive line stalwart Jason Peters was taken off the field on a cart Monday night after injuring his knee. 

Peters was injured early in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s game against Washington. His leg was placed in an air cast as he was carted off. 

Peters’s teammates poured off the bench to join him near the cart before he was taken into the locker room. The Eagles fans chanted his name as the cart drove away. 

The Eagles traded for Peters in 2009 after a contract dispute with the Bills and he has been the starting left tackle ever since, with the exception of the 2012, when he missed the entire year with a torn Achilles tendon. 

Peters, 35, signed an extension this summer that keeps him under contract through 2019. 

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, a second-year pro who started last week at right tackle when Lane Johnson was injured, took Peters’s place at left tackle after the injury. 

