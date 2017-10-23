The Eagles welcome the Redskins to Philadelphia Monday for the final matchup between these NFC East rivals this season.

At 5-1, Philadelphia has been the class of the NFC East through the first six games of the year. The Eagles are averaging the fifth most yards in the NFL thanks to a top 10 pass offense and the No. 4 rush offense. The combination of LeGarrette Blount, Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner has given Philadelphia some variety in its backfield to help out second-year quarterback Carson Wentz. The offseason additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith have also proven to be a big help early in the season, although its returning players Zack Ertz and Nelson Agholor who are the team's top two receivers.

Washington also enters this game with one of the NFL's most productive offenses. Similar to the Eagles, the Redskins have had a balanced attack through five games and are top 10 in both rush and pass offense. Washington might have some trouble getting the run game going against Philadelphia's top ranked rush defense, but running back Chris Thompson has shown that he can be even more helpful in the pass game than he is on the ground. Thompson already has two games with more than 100 receiving yards and has been the best pass catching back in the league to start the year.

When these teams met up in Week 1, Philadelphia came away with a 30-17 road victory thanks to a 300-yard performance from Wentz to go along with four forced turnovers and four sacks by the defense.

How to Watch

Game Time: Monday, Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN