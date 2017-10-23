Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be eligible to play on Sunday against the Washington Redskins after a judge rejected the NFL's request for an expedited hearing on Elliott's six-game suspension. Elliott's hearing will be held on Oct. 30.

The hearing will address Elliott's violation of the league's personal conduct policy. Commissioner Roger Goodell handed down the suspension in August after an NFL investigation concluded that Elliott had several physical confrontations in 2016 with his then-girlfriend.

Elliott has not missed a game this season. He posted 147 rushing yards and 72 receiving yards with three touchdowns in a 40–10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He has 540 yards and four touchdowns on the season.