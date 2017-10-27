Report: Bills Give Anquan Boldin Permission to Explore Trade

By Stanley Kay
October 27, 2017

Bills wide receiver Anquan Boldin is considering making an NFL comeback, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports

The Bills sent a letter to Boldin's agent, Tom Condon, giving him permission to speak with other teams to gauge trade interest, Schefter reports. Boldin played 16 games last year with the Lions, but after signing a one-year deal with the Bills during the offseason, he elected to leave football in August to focus on social activism. 

Boldin, who remains under contract with the Bills, is reportedly interested in playing closer to his home and family in Florida.

The trade deadline is Thursday. 

NFL
Boldin has played in 14 NFL seasons and ranks 14th on the all-time receiving yards list with 13,779. He has 82 career touchdowns, which has him tied with Brandon Marshall and Reggie Wayne for the 23rd most in league history. He recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in seven of his seasons.

Boldin's social activism has included working with other NFL players to push for criminal justice reform. 

