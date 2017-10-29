Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Winston was injured during a loss to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month and played through the injury in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.

Inactive

• Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (concussion, ankle

• Vikings quarteback Sam Bradford (knee)

• Bills tight end Charles Clay (knee)

• Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder)

• Bears wide receiver Markus Wheaton (groin)

• Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (healthy scratch)

• Bears wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (healthy scratch)

• 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (ribs)

Active

• Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder)

• Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (foot)

• Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (hamstring)

• Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee)

• 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (back)