Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 8.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Winston was injured during a loss to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month and played through the injury in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.
Inactive
• Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (concussion, ankle
• Vikings quarteback Sam Bradford (knee)
• Bills tight end Charles Clay (knee)
• Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder)
• Bears wide receiver Markus Wheaton (groin)
• Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (healthy scratch)
• Bears wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (healthy scratch)
• 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (ribs)
Active
• Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder)
• Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (foot)
• Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (hamstring)
• Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee)
• 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (back)