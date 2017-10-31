Jadeveon Clowney Wore an Inmate Costume to the Texans’ Halloween Party

Jadeveon Clowney is just the latest Texans player to speak out against owner Bob McNair. 

By Dan Gartland
October 31, 2017

Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney took a direct shot at owner Bob McNair with his costume at the team’s Halloween party on Monday night. 

Days after McNair was forced to apologize for referring to players’ protests as “inmates running the prison,” Clowney dressed for the party in an orange prison jumpsuit. 

ESPN broke the story on Friday that McNair likened the ongoing tensions between players and ownership as “inmates running the prison.” The response from Texans players was swift and forceful, with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins skipping Friday’s practice. Other players reportedly considered staying home from practice but were convinced by the coaching staff to participate.

McNair met with the team on Saturday to apologize but cornerback Johnathan Joseph said the apology was not accepted by the whole team. The vast majority of Texans players kneeled during the national anthem before Sunday’s game in response. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters