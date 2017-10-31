Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney took a direct shot at owner Bob McNair with his costume at the team’s Halloween party on Monday night.

Days after McNair was forced to apologize for referring to players’ protests as “inmates running the prison,” Clowney dressed for the party in an orange prison jumpsuit.

Jadeveon Clowney Dresses As Inmate To Texans Halloween Party https://t.co/SxZC1Bc3JS — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 31, 2017

ESPN broke the story on Friday that McNair likened the ongoing tensions between players and ownership as “inmates running the prison.” The response from Texans players was swift and forceful, with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins skipping Friday’s practice. Other players reportedly considered staying home from practice but were convinced by the coaching staff to participate.

McNair met with the team on Saturday to apologize but cornerback Johnathan Joseph said the apology was not accepted by the whole team. The vast majority of Texans players kneeled during the national anthem before Sunday’s game in response.