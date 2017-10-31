Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso will not be suspended for his hit to the head of Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Tuesday according to Pro Football Talk.

In the second quarter of Thursday's game between the Ravens and Dolphins, Alonso hit Flacco in the helmet as Flacco attempted to slide after a scramble. Alonso was penalized 15 yards for the hit, and was allowed to remain in the game.

After the play, there was a scrum between the two teams that involved Ravens center Ryan Jensen knocking Alonso's helmet off. Ravens coach John Harbaugh also confronted Alonso after the hit. Pro Football Talk adds that fines are still expected to come for those involved in the scrum.

Flacco was forced to leave the game and was diagnosed with a concussion. Ryan Mallet took over for the Ravens at quarterback.

The 4-3 Dolphins host the Raiders on Sunday Night.