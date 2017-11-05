The attorney for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott are attempting to setting his case with the National Football League in attempts to have his six-game suspension reduced, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to the report, the NFL Players Association don't intend to settle with the NFL at this time.

Elliott was suspended by the NFL on Aug. 11 for violating the league's personal conduct policy pertaining to domestic violence allegations made by an ex-girlfriend. Elliott was never arrested or charged in the case.

In the continuing legal battle, Elliott was granted a stay by 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday after the NFLPA appealed Elliott's suspension, allowing his to play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If judges this week reinstates Elliott's suspension he could start serving his ban immediately.

Elliott has played in all seven games this season, and is third in the NFL with 690 rushing yards for Dallas, who have won two games in a row.