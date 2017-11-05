Here are the notable injuries in Week 9 of the NFL.
A number of NFL players went out their games with injuries on Sunday.
Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.
Jameis Winston, Buccaneers – Shoulder, Questionable
Winston reinjured his shoulder in the second quarter and was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Ryan Griffin, Texans – Concussion
The Texans tight end is being evaluated for a head injury.
Jake Fisher, Bengals - Illness, Out
The Bengals say that Fisher was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
C.J. Anderson, Broncos – Ankle, Probable
Anderson went down in the first quarter and was replaced by Jamaal Charles.
Dante Fowler, Jaguars – Elbow, Questionable
The former first round pick went out of the game in the second quarter.
Pat Sims, Bengals – Calf, Doubtful
The Bengals defensive end left in the first quarter with an injury to his right calf.
Keenan Robinson, Giants – Quad, Questionable
The Giants lineup was injured in the first half vs. Rams.