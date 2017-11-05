A number of NFL players went out their games with injuries on Sunday.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

Jameis Winston, Buccaneers – Shoulder, Questionable

Winston reinjured his shoulder in the second quarter and was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Ryan Griffin, Texans – Concussion

The Texans tight end is being evaluated for a head injury.

Jake Fisher, Bengals - Illness, Out

The Bengals say that Fisher was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

C.J. Anderson, Broncos – Ankle, Probable

Anderson went down in the first quarter and was replaced by Jamaal Charles.

Dante Fowler, Jaguars – Elbow, Questionable

The former first round pick went out of the game in the second quarter.

Pat Sims, Bengals – Calf, Doubtful

The Bengals defensive end left in the first quarter with an injury to his right calf.

Keenan Robinson, Giants – Quad, Questionable

The Giants lineup was injured in the first half vs. Rams.