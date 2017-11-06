A.J. Green Won’t Be Suspended Putting Jalen Ramsey in a Chokehold

By Dan Gartland
November 06, 2017

A.J. Green’s wrestling move on Jalen Ramsey won’t cost him any games. 

The NFL announced Monday that neither Green nor Ramsey will be suspended for the incident during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. The players will, however, face fines of more than $30,000. 

In the final seconds of the first half, Ramsey shoved Green and Green retaliated by putting Ramsey in a chokehold, wrestling him to the ground and punching him in the helmet. 

Green was apologetic after the game.

“I should have just walked off in that whole situation,” he said. “It’s never going to happen again.”

