A.J. Green’s wrestling move on Jalen Ramsey won’t cost him any games.

The NFL announced Monday that neither Green nor Ramsey will be suspended for the incident during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. The players will, however, face fines of more than $30,000.

In the final seconds of the first half, Ramsey shoved Green and Green retaliated by putting Ramsey in a chokehold, wrestling him to the ground and punching him in the helmet.

Jalen Ramsey and AJ Green getting after it out there pic.twitter.com/dKHxrON8I4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

Green was apologetic after the game.

“I should have just walked off in that whole situation,” he said. “It’s never going to happen again.”