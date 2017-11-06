Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said running back Leonard Fournette will play Week 10 against the Chargers, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Fournette was inactive in Jacksonville's 23-7 win over the Bengals Sunday for violating team rules.

Without the No. 4 pick from the 2017 draft, the Jaguars leaned on Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon to lead the run game, and Ivory picked up 70 yards while Yeldon had 41 and the Jaguars as a team rushed for 149.

On the season, Fournette has 596 rushing yards and six touchdowns along with 136 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He is sixth in the league in rushing and second among rookies behind the NFL's leading rusher Kansas City's Kareem Hunt.

Jacksonville is 5-3 on the season and tied with the Titans for first place in the AFC South.