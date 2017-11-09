Report: Jerry Jones Attorney Says Owners Being Misled By Arthur Blank on Roger Goodell Contract

By Charlotte Carroll
November 09, 2017

In a letter sent to NFL owners and executives, an attorney for Jerry Jones reportedly says owners are being misled in commissioner Roger Goodell's contract negotiations, reports ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

After news broke Wednesday that Jones is considering suing the NFL and other team owners over Goodell's contract if they didn't listen to him, the two parties have been going back-and-forth.

Jones was terminated last week as a non-voting ad-hoc member of the league's compensation committee. The committee is made up by Atlanta owner Arthur Blank, Kansas City’s Clark Hunt, New England’s Robert Kraft, Houston’s Bob McNair, the Giants’ John Mara and Pittsburgh’s Art Rooney.

The letter reportedly pits Jones and Blank against each other. 

In the letter, Jones reportedly said he discovered "concerning issues," including that facts might have been misrepresented and that the committee was misled by Blank because he originally said that unanimous approval would be required before proceeding on the contract. But according to ESPN, there is not a unanimous decision on the contract at the moment even though it's in its final stages. 

Jones also said he found a bonus plan for Goodell that was not originally disclosed, and that the contract itself does not meet market-standard conditions.

According to the report, Jones wants full transparency on Blank's decisions and changes made. If this is not done, he will then pursue legal action.

 

