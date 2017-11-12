Marquise Goodwin Played Sunday After a Family Tragedy Happened Hours Before the Game

Marquise Goodwin helped the 49ers get their first win of the season just hours after dealing with a family tragedy.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 12, 2017

The 49ers earned their first win of the season Sunday when they defeated the Giants 31-21.

In the game, San Francisco receiver Marquise Goodwin had his first touchdown of the season on an 83-yard reception where he sprinted past New York cornerback Janoris Jenkins to set up the deep pass.

While the 49ers were focused on picking up their first of the year, Goodwin was also dealing with a recent family tragedy. Prior to the game, Goodwin and his wife Morgan lost their child after having to have a premature delivery early in the morning.

In an Instagram post he shared following the game, Goodwin asked for prayers for his family and thanked those who have already done so.

"I just wanna thank those who've genuinely prayed for [Morgan] & myself through out this pregnancy," Goodwin writes. "Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family."

Goodwin, 26, is in his fifth season in the NFL and first with the 49ers. He has 23 catches for 500 yards and one touchdown on the season.

[via NBC Sports Bay Area]

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters