The 49ers earned their first win of the season Sunday when they defeated the Giants 31-21.

In the game, San Francisco receiver Marquise Goodwin had his first touchdown of the season on an 83-yard reception where he sprinted past New York cornerback Janoris Jenkins to set up the deep pass.

While the 49ers were focused on picking up their first of the year, Goodwin was also dealing with a recent family tragedy. Prior to the game, Goodwin and his wife Morgan lost their child after having to have a premature delivery early in the morning.

In an Instagram post he shared following the game, Goodwin asked for prayers for his family and thanked those who have already done so.

"I just wanna thank those who've genuinely prayed for [Morgan] & myself through out this pregnancy," Goodwin writes. "Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family."

Goodwin, 26, is in his fifth season in the NFL and first with the 49ers. He has 23 catches for 500 yards and one touchdown on the season.

[via NBC Sports Bay Area]