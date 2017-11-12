Teddy Bridgewater isn't starting for the Vikings today, but he's suited up for a regular-season game for the first time since the playoffs following the 2015 season. It's been a long road to recovery after he suffered a gruesome knee injury shortly before the 2016 season began, and the fourth-year quarterback was understandably emotional right before kickoff.

What a moment.



Teddy Bridgewater was emotional in his first game back since his horrific knee injury. pic.twitter.com/8MmfBhI0VO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 12, 2017

It's awesome to see Bridgewater healthy again. Whether he'll win the starting position back from Case Keenum is a story for another time—he's just happy to be back on the football field.