Watch: Teddy Bridgewater Gets Emotional in First NFL Game in Two Years

Teddy Bridgewater is suited up for a regular-season game for the first time since the 2015 season.

By Daniel Rapaport
November 12, 2017

Teddy Bridgewater isn't starting for the Vikings today, but he's suited up for a regular-season game for the first time since the playoffs following the 2015 season. It's been a long road to recovery after he suffered a gruesome knee injury shortly before the 2016 season began, and the fourth-year quarterback was understandably emotional right before kickoff. 

It's awesome to see Bridgewater healthy again. Whether he'll win the starting position back from Case Keenum is a story for another time—he's just happy to be back on the football field.

