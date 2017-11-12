Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is active for the first time this season and will suit up against the Washington Redskins.

It is not know if he will receive any snaps as it is expected that Case Keenum will once again get the start for the NFC North leading Vikings.

Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.

Inactive

• Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring)

• Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (foot)

• Jets running back Matt Forte (knee)

• Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder)

• Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (back)

• Bears lineback Danny Trevathan (calf)

Active

• Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

• Bills tight end Charles Clay (knee)

• Titans wide receiver Kenneth Golladay (hamstring)

• Cincinnati wide receiver John Ross (knee)

• Colts wide receiver TY Hilton (groin)