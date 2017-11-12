Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast. Subscribe now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Night of a Thousand Dumb Penalties: That’s what we had down the stretch in Jacksonville. The dumbest was Marqise Lee dancing at Chargers safety Tre Boston in celebration of, uh, getting hit and dropping the ball (and the flag that Lee was celebrating got picked up, so it wasn't even offsetting fouls). That took the Jaguars out of game-tying field-goal range and the drive ended in an interception. After the Chargers went three-and-out and gave it back to the Jaguars, Joey Bosa tossed Bortles for an obvious roughing the passer penalty, moving the ball from the 35 to the 20, helping set up the game-tying field goal for the Jaguars' beleaguered field goal operation (long snapper Matt Overton was lost to a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter, guard Tyler Shatley stepped in as the emergency replacement). In overtime, A.J. Bouye made a game-deciding pick and returned it to the doorstep, and teammate Aaron Colvin proceeded to pick up a taunting penalty, backing it up outside the 15 (again, with a new long-snapper complicating any field-goal attempt). Ultimately, Josh Lambo’s kick was deflected but still went through to win it. But if there was ever a game that should have ended in a tie, this was it.

Josh Lambo’s Revenge: I’m not sure what would have happened to the Chargers early in the year had they kept Lambo over Younghoe Koo. But I suppose the Jaguars are glad that Lambo was sitting around eating off-brand Fritos on his couch when they decided to move on from Jason Myers. Since joining Jacksonville Lambo is 7-for-7 on field goals, including the game-tying and game-winning kicks on Sunday.

The Titans Keep Collecting Wins: They haven’t looked particularly good while doing it, but they once again did enough to win a game against a team they should beat. Corey Davis is back, Marcus Mariota is healthier, the young secondary should improve (they hope). They seem to be on the verge of being pretty good, and it’s nice that they have six wins even though they really haven't been good yet this season.

Jordan Berry and Jesse James Hustling Back on D: After the Colts blocked a PAT, it would have been a two-point return for Indy if punter/holder Jordan Berry didn’t get back to turn the runner back inside, and James didn’t shed a block then make the tackle. Those guys can play on my rec league basketball team any time.

Brent Grimes Ball Tracking: He was awesome on a deep-middle interception in the first half, and he kept his balance, turned around and went for a 28-yard return.

It’s Settled: Corey Grant Is the GOAT Among Fake Punt Artists: He had the garbage-time 58-yard run against the Ravens in London. On Sunday, it was a 56-yard TD run (showing some nice vision this time). Just a reminder in case you missed Albert Breer’s offseason piece on how teams use analytics in the NFL (I forgive you if you did): Grant was a UDFA signing purely on the recommendation of the Jaguars’ analytics folks.

Teddy Bridgewater: An emotional moment on the sideline as he’s back in uniform for a meaningful game for the first time in 22 months and two days. I don’t know how soon he’ll be back on the field, but the fact that he’s going to be back on the field eventually is pretty great.

What a moment.



Teddy Bridgewater was emotional in his first game back since his horrific knee injury. pic.twitter.com/6sXIZ7BGJT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2017

Tashuan Gipson’s Cat-Like Reflexes: I’ll keep an open mind, but I was surprised at the overturn on the Austin Ekeler fumble that Gipson recovered, which was initially ruled a touchdown. After a lengthy review, they called Gipson down by contact. I thought he was down and back up without being touched by an opponent. (On the ensuing drive, a series of errors ended with a Blake Bortles interception.) The Jaguars won it in overtime anyway, so it’s a moot point.

Regrets

A.J. Green Can’t Catch a Break: His 70-yard TD goes for naught in Tennessee. And now the Steelers are bustin’ on him.

Better look video of #Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster re-enacting the #Bengals A.J. Green/#Jaguars Jalen Ramsey Fight from last week pic.twitter.com/DpwapHCvKt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2017

Don’t Boo Your Team, Bills Fans: I wasn’t at Ralph Wilson Stadium, but unless they put a montage of ex-GM Doug Whaley’s greatest roster-building moments on the video screen the booing of this team at halftime was unacceptable. This is a 3-13-caliber roster that’s going to be playing meaningful football in December and maybe even January. They were out-classed by a superior team on Sunday. Western New York has had a bad habit of letting expectations get out of hand in recent years. I strongly suggest not doing it again.

Austin Ekeler as The Closer?: Hmmmm . . . Hindsight is 20/20. Ekeler is a wonderful player, mostly in space. I’m unsure of the wisdom in asking your 190-pound back to grind down the clock at the end of a long day, especially when Melvin Gordon was relatively fresh (though Gordon did nothing on the next drive). You don’t expect a lost fumble there (well, maybe if you’re a Chargers fan you do), but I’m not sure anything good was coming out of that series with Ekeler in the backfield.

Ryan Succop’s Inside 50 Streak Snapped: His miss from 48 snapped his makes from inside 50 streak at 56. This doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t immortal, but the evidence is mounting.

Joe Haden and Mike Mitchell Go Down: The Steelers lose the two veterans in their young secondary. It’s a short week with the Titans visiting on Thursday night, so Pittsburgh’s depth will be tested.

Chargers Special Teams Just Makes You Want to Cry: Coming into the Jacksonville game, they were 31st in the NFL in kickoff coverage and near the bottom of the league in punt coverage. It looked like they had caught a break early in Jacksonville when a running-into-the-kicker penalty gave the Chargers a first down, but the penalty was erased because on the punt a gunner who had run out of bounds came back in to down a ball that he didn’t need to down, an illegal touching penalty. A little later, they gave up a long TD on a fake punt on pretty much the same play the Jaguars had already run this year. Oh, and then the kicker they cut hit the game-tying and game-winning kicks.

Tyrell Williams’ Hands: Toward the end of the first half, Philip Rivers laid it in perfectly for a walk-in TD. It kind of epitomized an ugly, mistake-filled game between the Chargers and Jaguars.

Daniel Lasco: The Saints special teamer suffered a scary injury covering a kick in Orchard Park, requiring the ambulance to come out to the field. Reports were that he suffered a spine injury but had feeling in his extremities.

The Steelers Can’t Connect on the Big Ones: They seemed to be going for the jugular constantly in Indianapolis, and they rarely connected. That’s how the Colts stuck around (and more than stuck around, led for most of the day) in this one.

Scott Tolzien Warming Up: While Jacoby Brissett was in concussion protocol. Brissett didn’t end up missing a play, but Colts fans’ hearts were in their throats.

Something Is In the Water in Western New York: And whatever it is, it causes visiting players to commit hilarious turnovers. Today it was Saints TE Josh Hill, catching the short pass, making a football move and then just kinda tossing it up in the air for no particular reason.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Vontaze Burfict and a Soft Ejection: No doubt, this was weak. And no doubt, because of a reputation that has been well earned from years of turdishness, Burfict will be flagged for this 99 times out of 100. We reap what we sow.

The Finger Thing Means Money: I can appreciate a good heel. But a little history lesson for Vontaze Burfict: The Johnny Manziel finger thing was moderately cool in late 2013, and held on until Manziel did it at the 2014 draft, after which it rapidly became stale. By the summer of 2015, it was strictly the kind of thing that maybe an older, perhaps recently retired aunt or uncle might do at a summer barbecue or similar gathering. There could be a day when the finger thing is once again acceptable, in an ironic way. But on Sunday, it was the equivalent of taunting an opposing fan by asking, “Is that your final answer?” What you’re going for is bad-ass heel. What you delivered is lame-ass heel. Think about it in case there’s another ejection. (There’s . . . there’s probably going to be another ejection.)

Burfict reacts to fans as he's leaving post-ejection pic.twitter.com/WYBYWlnE2g — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2017

Kevin James Will Star in the Movie About This John Fox Challenge: Rob Schneider will play the wacky buddy in the booth who recommends he challenge the play. Yes, it was a dicey ruling (it looked like Benny Cunningham had stepped out before the ball came loose). But I don’t think I’m going out on a limb by proclaiming this the worst challenge of the NFL’s challenge era. John Fox is a good coach and I’m all for challenging these pylon plays if you’re 99% sure it’s going to be ruled a touchdown (all it takes is a false start to push you back to the five). That obviously wasn’t the case here. Instead of first-and-goal from the 2, Fox’s challenge turns it into a turnover. (Bad rule, correct call.)

Maurice Harris Shows How You Catch a Touchdown: I suggest that if you are planning on scoring your first NFL touchdown soon, do it like he did.

Maurice Harris with a stunning catch pic.twitter.com/b8kLRblZS5 — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) November 12, 2017

The Cleveland Browns Vs. the Inevitable Forward March of Time: They do find a way, don’t they. With 15 seconds and no timeouts and the ball on the goal line, you can go for it (and it’s especially tempting when you’re down 7). But you have to spread it out and throw it, so that it’s either a touchdown or it’s incomplete, and if it’s the latter you then take your three points and then head to the locker room. Instead . . .

End of the half in Detroit, the #Browns had no timeouts, 15 seconds left and call a QB Sneak from 2-yards away, fail and time runs out pic.twitter.com/mRgId0dtVe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2017

(For the record, the Lions should have been flagged for a delay of game penalty there, but that doesn’t excuse it.)

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

The Saints Are Terrifying: The Bills aren’t as good as their record suggests, but the Saints looked like Alabama versus anyone in the SEC who isn’t Mississippi State. New Orleans has now won seven straight and haven’t needed Drew Brees to carry them at any point. They’re outscoring opponents 229-100 during that stretch. They belong in the conversation with the Eagles and the Patriots right now.

Case Keenum Will Not Go Gently Into That Good Night: Make no mistake: Teddy Bridgewater is a better player than Case Keenum. But, right now, Keenum is providing exactly what the Vikings need and then some. He threw an ugly interception that almost let Washington back into it on Sunday, but the good far outweighed the bad on Sunday. It’s going to take a disastrous outing, maybe two, to take Keenum out of the lineup right now. I think this QB controversy is tabled until after Super Bowl.

