The Buffalo Bills have one of the strangest quarterback controversies the NFL has had in a while.

After Nathan Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half of his first career start and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor, Bills coach Sean McDermott said the two quarterbacks will both be evaluated this week to determine the Week 12 starter.

Taylor started the first nine games of the season for Buffalo and helped the team get to a 5-4 record, which was good enough for the second Wild Card spot coming into Week 11. Taylor had a 64.2 completion percentage, 1,684 passing yards, 264 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns compared to just three interceptions entering Week 11. In relief against the Chargers, Taylor went 15-for-25 for 158 yards and a touchdown in addition to 38 rushing yards and a score.

Peterman completed just six of 14 passes in first career start and had five interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown on the Bills' first drive of their 54-24 loss in Los Angeles. Taylor has never thrown a pick-six during his time in Buffalo. Last week, Peterman went seven-for-10 for 79 yards and one touchdown in a short stint in relief of Taylor.

Now at 5-5 and in the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Bills will face the Chiefs on the road next week in a game that will have major playoff implications. The Bills are currently in the seventh seed, tied with the Ravens for the final playoff spot. The Chiefs still lead the AFC West, but now have just a two game lead on the Chargers and Raiders, and have lost four of their last five games.