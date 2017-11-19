How to Watch Rams vs. Vikings: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Rams vs. Vikings on Sunday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 19, 2017

The Los Angeles Rams travel to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday to face the Minnesota Vikings. 

Los Angeles (7–2) is coming off a 33–7 victory over Houston. Quarterback Jared Goff had 355 yards with three touchdowns in the win. 

Minnesota (7–2) is coming off a 38–20 win over Washington. This weekend, Case Keenum will start at quarterback over Teddy Bridgewater who was dressed in full pads last week but sat on the sidelines. Keenum had 304 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in the victory.

The game has already generated a stir because Vikings general manager Rick Spielman wanted the Panthers' Greg Olsen off the FOX broadcast. 

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game time: Sunday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (check local listings), DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters