The Los Angeles Rams travel to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday to face the Minnesota Vikings.

Los Angeles (7–2) is coming off a 33–7 victory over Houston. Quarterback Jared Goff had 355 yards with three touchdowns in the win.

Minnesota (7–2) is coming off a 38–20 win over Washington. This weekend, Case Keenum will start at quarterback over Teddy Bridgewater who was dressed in full pads last week but sat on the sidelines. Keenum had 304 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in the victory.

The game has already generated a stir because Vikings general manager Rick Spielman wanted the Panthers' Greg Olsen off the FOX broadcast.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game time: Sunday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (check local listings), DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass