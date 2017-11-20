Will Tyrod Taylor Start for the Bills in Week 12?

Sean McDermott stands by his decision to start Nathan Peterman.

By Chris Chavez
November 20, 2017

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott says that he is still evaluating who will be the team's starting quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12.

McDermott benched Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman against the Los Angeles Chargers and the decision backfired. Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half of the 54–24 loss. Taylor entered the game in the second half and finished the day with 15 of 35 passes completed for 158 yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

After the game, McDermott told reporters that he was not second-guessing his decision on benching Taylor and was thinking of the team's short and long term future. 

"I own the decision," McDermott said. "I don't regret the decision, I regret the result."

The Bills are now 5–5 on the season.

