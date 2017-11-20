Bill Belichick’s joke about being thankful there was no earthquake while the Patriots were in Mexico City did not go over well with Mexicans.

“Players did a great job dealing with all the challenges that we had to deal with,” Belichick said on WEEI’s “Dale and Keith with Holley” radio show Monday afternoon. “I think we’re fortunate there was no volcano eruptions, earthquakes or anything else while we were down there. I mean you have two NFL franchises in an area that I don’t know how stable the geological plates that were below us [were], but nothing happened so that was good.”

It may read like a poor attempt at a joke, but the audio of the interview makes it clear Belichick was seriously concerned that the Patriots and Raiders were at risk of being caught in a dangerous earthquake.

More than 200 people were killed by an earthquake in Mexico City just two months ago. and quakes are fairly common in the city, including a 1985 disaster that killed at least 5,000. But earthquakes also affect many cities that NFL teams already call home.

Many Mexicans were quick to point out Belichick’s faulty logic that disasters can only befall a team on foreign soil.

“Outrageous ignorance of a ‘genius’ in the NFL,” Poncho Vera of ESPN Mexico wrote on Twitter.

Other Twitter users questioned whether they should be just as grateful not to be killed in a mass shooting when they go to the U.S.

Tom Brady, on the other hand, was quite complimentary of Mexico City after the game, saying he plans to make a return visit in the future.