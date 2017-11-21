Reports: Broncos Turning to Paxton Lynch as Starting QB This Week

Paxton Lynch is taking over for Brock Osweiler. 

By Dan Gartland
November 21, 2017

The Broncos appear set to hand over the reins to their third different starting quarterback of the season. 

As first reported by Denver radio host Benjamin Albright and later by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Paxton Lynch will get the start under center when the Broncos travel to Oakland on Sunday to play the Raiders. 

Lynch takes over for Brock Osweiler, who took over for Trevor Siemian. Denver benched Siemian after a three-game losing streak that followed a 3–1 start. Osweiler played even worse in his place and lost all three games he started. The Broncos are 3–7, hanging on by the skin of their teeth in AFC West race behind the 6–4 Chiefs. The Rams and Raiders are both 4–6. 

Lynch made two starts as a rookie last season in place of an injured Siemian. He completed 49 of 83 passes (59%) for 497 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was battling with Siemian for the starting job this summer but injured his shoulder in the preseason. 

