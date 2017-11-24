The Carolina Panthers activated tight end Greg Olsen from injured reserve Friday, coach Ron Rivera said according to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer.

According to Person, Rivera also added that the team will use Olsen "judiciously" against the Jets Sunday.

Carolina has been without its top receiving target since Week Two when he suffered a Jones fracture in his foot in the team's win over the Bills. He was placed on injured reserve, so after eight weeks, he was eligible to be taken off and return to the team.

The Panthers have the 23rd ranked passing offense in the league and their 14 passing touchdowns are tied for 21st in the NFL. On Oct. 31, they traded wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills, depleting an already weak group of pass catchers.Over the last four season, Olsen has led the Panthers in receiving yards, and he had at least 1,000 yards in each of the last three years.

The Panthers are 7-3 and coming off a bye week as they look to get ahead of the Saints in the NFC South standings.