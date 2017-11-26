Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 12.
Inactive
• Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis
• Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder)
• Bengals wide receiver John Ross (healthy scratch)
• Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (concussion)
• Patriots tight end Greg Olson (foot)
• Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee)
• Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring)
• Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (concussion)
• Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan (calf)
Active
• Bills tight end Charles Clay (knee)
• Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee)
• Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (concussion)
• Chiefs defensive end Tamba Hali (knee)
• Jets running back Matt Forte (knee)
• Panthers center Ryan Kalil (neck)
• Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews (knee)