Week 12 Actives/Inactives: Darrelle Revis Inactive vs. Bills

Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 12.

By Scooby Axson
November 26, 2017

Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.

Inactive

• Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis

• Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder)

• Bengals wide receiver John Ross (healthy scratch)

• Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (concussion)

• Patriots tight end Greg Olson (foot)

• Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee)

• Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring)

• Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (concussion)

• Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan (calf)

Active

• Bills tight end Charles Clay (knee)

• Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee)

• Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (concussion)

• Chiefs defensive end Tamba Hali (knee)

• Jets running back Matt Forte (knee)

• Panthers center Ryan Kalil (neck)

• Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews (knee)

