The Bears’ Facility Stinks Like Rotten Fish

So that’s how the Bears’ season is going.

By Dan Gartland
November 27, 2017

I have a bit of a mouse problem in my apartment, so I was not terribly surprised to be greeted by the stench of death upon my return from the Thanksgiving holiday. (Some time between Wednesday and Sunday, a mouse got caught in a trap and spent the long weekend stinking up my living room.)

All of that is to say, I know how the Bears felt on Monday, when players and coaches returned to the team’s headquarters on Monday and were greeted by a powerful odor. One reporter called it “wretched,” another “awful” and third said it was “vile, eye-watering.” To be clear, it wasn’t the metaphorical funk of a 31–3 loss to the Eagles. The smell was apparently the result of decomposing fish. 

From the Chicago Tribune:

“[C]oach John Fox indicated the source of the smell actually is spoiled sushi that was served late last week. Apparently, it was not disposed of sufficiently while Halas Hall was quiet over the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Later in the day, two players got in a loud shouting match within earshot of the press. So that’s how the Bears’ season is going. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters