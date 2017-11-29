Look: New Jersey Billboard Chastises Giants For Benching Eli Manning

It's safe to say a lot of people are not pleased with Eli Manning getting benched.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 29, 2017

There are a lot of people who are upset that Eli Manning will not start for the Giants Sunday against the Raiders.

Coach Ben McAdoo made the decision to give Geno Smith and Davis Webb a chance to get some snaps, Manning decided there was no need for him to continue starting since he was not going to finish the game.

Whether it's Mike Francesa or Phillip Rivers, there are a lot of people voicing their displeasure with this move.

Somebody in New Jersey was so upset with Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts coming to an end that they felt it was neccessary to put their money where their mouth is and buy a billboard to shame the Giants.

• The End of an Era in New York

The great thing about this sign is even if Smith or Webb turn out to be better options than Manning has been this season, it can still be used to complain about New York's lackluster 2-9 2017.

 Manning has completed 62.5 percent of his passes this year for 2,411 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while Smith, who will get the start Sunday in Oakland, has not completed either of the two passes he has attempted this year. Webb is yet to throw a pass this season.

