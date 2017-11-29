Patriots Nate Solder Honors Son Fighting Cancer With 'My Cleats, My Cause'

Patriots tackle Nate Solder will honor his son on Sunday as part of the Week 13 "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 29, 2017

Patriots tackle Nate Solder will honor his son on Sunday as part of the Week 13 "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign.

Solder's son, Hudson, was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015 as a baby. The tumors shrunk and didn't require treatment in October 2016 before a routine MRI this past September showed that the tumors had started to regrow, reports The Boston Globe. Hudson has restarted chemotherapy to treat the cancer. 

Solder was diagnosed with testicular cancer in April 2014. He underwent surgery to remove the testicle, and the cancer did not spread to other parts of his body.

In the past two years, over 500 players have supported a variety of causes from raising awareness for those battling disease to the enviroment. 

See other cleats NFL players will wear here.

 

More NFL

