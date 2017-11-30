How to Watch Cowboys vs. Redskins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Figure out how to watch Cowboys vs Redskins on Thursday Night Football Nov. 30.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 30, 2017

The Cowboys host the Redskins to kick off Week 13 on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Dallas needs to win the game to have any chance of winning the NFC East, because a loss will clinch the division for the Eagles. The Cowboys are 5-6 and riding a three-game losing streak that started when Ezekiel Elliott began serving a six-game suspension. In these three losses, the Cowboys have been held under 10 points in each one, and failed to score a touchdown each of the last two weeks.

Washington is also 5-6, but is out of the NFC East picture thanks to two losses to Philadelphia earlier in the season. Last week the Redskins ended a two-game losing streak with a 20-10 win over the Giants. With a win Thursday, Washington would have its second winning streak of the season, matching the back-to-back wins it had in Weeks 2 and 3.

In Week 8, the Cowboys picked up a 33-19 win over the Redskins in a game in which Elliott rushed for 150 yards and two scores.

How to Watch

Time: 8:25 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

