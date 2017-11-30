The Cowboys host the Redskins to kick off Week 13 on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Dallas needs to win the game to have any chance of winning the NFC East, because a loss will clinch the division for the Eagles. The Cowboys are 5-6 and riding a three-game losing streak that started when Ezekiel Elliott began serving a six-game suspension. In these three losses, the Cowboys have been held under 10 points in each one, and failed to score a touchdown each of the last two weeks.

Washington is also 5-6, but is out of the NFC East picture thanks to two losses to Philadelphia earlier in the season. Last week the Redskins ended a two-game losing streak with a 20-10 win over the Giants. With a win Thursday, Washington would have its second winning streak of the season, matching the back-to-back wins it had in Weeks 2 and 3.

In Week 8, the Cowboys picked up a 33-19 win over the Redskins in a game in which Elliott rushed for 150 yards and two scores.

How to Watch

Time: 8:25 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.