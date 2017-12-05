Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will stay hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and undergo further testing for the next 24-48 hours, according to Dr. David Okonkwo of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Dr. Joseph Cheng of University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

They add that when Shazier is cleared to return to Pittsburgh, it is expected that he will undergo additional testing at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Shazier was injured Monday night after a hit to Bengals receiver Josh Malone. He went to the ground immediately after making contact with the crown of his helmet to Malone, and then began reaching at his back. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Shazier regained "some movement in his lower extremities" Tuesday morning

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL.com reported that Shazier was diagnosed with a spinal contusion and the team announced he will not need surgery.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Shazier was "in really good spirits," according to Pro Football Talk.

Shazier, a 2014 first-round pick from Ohio State, had started all 12 games for the Steelers this season. His 89 tackles and three interceptions are both the top marks for Pittsburgh, and he also has two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for the year.