Rams Cancel Practice Because of Southern California Wildfires

The Rams canceled practice Wednesday due to the Southern California wildfires. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 06, 2017

The Rams canceled practice Wednesday due to the Southern California wildfires' effect on air quality.

Instead of the team's usual 90-minute full practice, the Rams held a walk-thu, reports the Orange County Register. The fire started about 25 miles north of the team's practice facility.

Los Angeles plays Philadelphia on Sunday at the Coliseum. 

The Eagles are practicing this week in Anaheim and are not expected to be impacted. 

UCLA football also canceled its practice Wednesday morning because of poor air quality. The school has made classes optional for students' safety.

