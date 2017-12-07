Saints running back Alvin Kamara is being evaluated for a concussion after getting hit in the first quarter of Thursday's game against Falcons, multiples reporters said.

Kamara had just one carry for two yards and three catches for 25 yards before exiting in the first quarter.

The rookie from Tennessee has been a key piece in the Saints offense with 1,220 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns through the first 12 games of the year.

New Orleans is leading the NFC South with a 9-3 record while Atlanta is in third at 7-5. The two teams will meet again this year when the Saints host a Week 16 game between the division rivals.

The two teams are currently tied at 3–3 with just under seven minutes left in the first half.