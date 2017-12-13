The salary cap next season for the National Football League is expected to be the range of $174 million to $178 million, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Teams were told of the increase before the league's meetings in Dallas. The official salary cap number won't be known until the start of the league year in March.

This year's salary cap was set at $167 million, which was the fourth straight season the cap saw an increase.

The San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets are projected to have the most to spend on free agents next season.

Among the players expected to hit the free agent market are Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Garoppolo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford and Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham.