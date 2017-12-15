New Browns general manager John Dorsey plans to orchestrate a good ol' fashioned worst-to-first turnaround in his first year in Cleveland.

Dorsey, who was hired to replace the recently fired Sashi Brown on Dec. 7, says his expectation for next year is to lead the Browns to their first division title since 1987, when Cleveland won the now-defunct AFC Central.

"I'm the eternal optimistic,'' Dorsey said Thursday on the "Really Big Show" on WKNR 850, according to Cleveland.com. "I believe we have to be competitive in the AFC North and my total objective going into the '18 season is to win the AFC North. Anything else to me is unacceptable.''

The Browns are 1-28 over the past two seasons and have not made the playoffs since 2002.

Dorsey played six years in the NFL with the Packers before spending more than 20 years in that organization's front office. He was hired to be the Chiefs' general manager in 2013, and he served in that capacity for four seasons before he and the team mutually agreed to part ways.

In the same interview on WKNR 850, Dorsey took a shot at Brown's past personnel decisions.

"I'll come straight out with it,'' he said. "The guys who were here before, that system, they didn't get real players.

"As Bill Parcells would always say, 'you are your record' and you know what? There it is, so that's the truth-teller in this thing. And I'm going to do my darnedest to get Hue (Jackson) players.''