Watch: Packers Powerwalk in Touchdown Celebration

Even NFL stars love a good powerwalk.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 17, 2017

The Packers' Aaron Rodgers took the field Sunday against the Panthers for the first time since Week 6 and threw a touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter. 

Naturally, a good celebration was in order, so cue a powerwealk race in the endzone. 

Rodgers threw the 13-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams, and then the race began

Packers speedwalking celebration 😂😂 (via @nfl)

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

Rodgers broke his collarbonewhen he was hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr while trying to throw a pass. He had surgery on Oct. 19 and was placed on injured reserve by Green Bay. The two-time MVP returned to practice Dec. 2, six weeks after the surgery.

Follow the game here

