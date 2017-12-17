The Packers' Aaron Rodgers took the field Sunday against the Panthers for the first time since Week 6 and threw a touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter.

Naturally, a good celebration was in order, so cue a powerwealk race in the endzone.

Rodgers threw the 13-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams, and then the race began

Rodgers broke his collarbonewhen he was hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr while trying to throw a pass. He had surgery on Oct. 19 and was placed on injured reserve by Green Bay. The two-time MVP returned to practice Dec. 2, six weeks after the surgery.

