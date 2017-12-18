How to Watch Falcons vs. Bucs: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

The Buccaneers will host the Falcons on Monday in a crucial game for Atlanta. 

By Stanley Kay
December 18, 2017

The Falcons are in a packed NFC playoff race as the 2017 season enters its final stretch. Atlanta ia 8–5, with very little margin for error. Both the Saints and Panthers are 10–4, so the Falcons essentially need to win to have any hope of winning the division. 

The defending NFC champions are also battling the Lions, Seahawks, Cowboys and Packers for a wild card spot. With wins over all four of those teams and a superior record, the Falcons are in the driver's seat—but a loss to Tampa Bay would jeopardize Atlanta's playoff hopes. Either the Panthers or Saints will likely grab another wild card place. 

The Bucs sit in last place in the NFC South with a 4–9 record. 

See how to watch Monday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

 

