Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, head coach Mike Tomlin announced. Brown suffered a partially torn calf muscle in the Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots.

This will be Brown's first regular season game missed due to injury since 2012. Brown could return in time for the Steelers' postseason run.

The injury occurred while attempting to catch a pass in the second quarter of Sunday's game. Brown needed assistance by team officials to get off the field and then was taken to the hospital.

Brown has 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

For those with Brown on their fantasy team, it is likely that JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant will likely see an increase in attention from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Bryant is more likely to be available in leagues than the rookie receiver. Smith-Schuster had six receptions for 114 yards against the Patriots.