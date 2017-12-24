Watch: Jameis Winston Flips Out On Sideline After Panthers Comeback

Screenshot broadcast

Jameis Winston lost his cool at the end of Sunday's game.

By Chris Chavez
December 24, 2017

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was fuming on the sidelines after the Carolina Panthers came back to win 22–19 on Sunday afternoon.

Winston was visibly upset after he fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers. Winston thought he was able to snag the ball from Peppers but it was ruled in favor of Carolina. 

Winston charged onto the field and was yelling at referee Jerome Boger.

Watch his meltdown below:

The Panthers clinched a playoff berth with the victory. 

