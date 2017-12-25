How to Watch Steelers vs. Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Steelers vs. Texans on Christmas. 

By Dan Gartland
December 25, 2017

NFL fans will be treated to some football on Christmas this year, since the holiday falls on a Monday. 

Before the Eagles take on the Raiders on Monday Night Football, the Steelers and Texans will face off in a Christmas Day matinee. 

The Steelers (11–3) have already clinched the AFC North but are battling the Patriots for home-field advantage and could still be passed by the Jaguars for the second AFC first-round bye.

The Texans (4–10) were eliminated from playoff contention some time ago but it’s still the game of a lifetime for one Houston player. David Quessenberry, a 2013 sixth-round pick whose career was derailed by cancer, will make his NFL debut

How to Watch

Time: Monday, Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters