NFL fans will be treated to some football on Christmas this year, since the holiday falls on a Monday.

Before the Eagles take on the Raiders on Monday Night Football, the Steelers and Texans will face off in a Christmas Day matinee.

The Steelers (11–3) have already clinched the AFC North but are battling the Patriots for home-field advantage and could still be passed by the Jaguars for the second AFC first-round bye.

The Texans (4–10) were eliminated from playoff contention some time ago but it’s still the game of a lifetime for one Houston player. David Quessenberry, a 2013 sixth-round pick whose career was derailed by cancer, will make his NFL debut.

How to Watch

Time: Monday, Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

