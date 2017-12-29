Texans Won't Be Disciplined for Tom Savage Concussion; Protocol Updated

The NFL will not discipline the Texans and will update protocol as a result of the way the team handled quarterback Tom Savage's concussion in Week 14.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 29, 2017

The NFL will not discipline the Texans and will update protocol as a result of the way the team handled quarterback Tom Savage's concussion in Week 14.

A joint NFL–NFL Players Association review released Friday concluded that while staff followed protocol, "the outcome was unacceptable and therefore further improvements in the Protocol are necessary."

Working with the NFL's independent Head, Neck and Spine Committee, the improvements include an Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant monitoring all games, "no-go" criteria and locker room evaluation for players demonstrating "gross or sustained vertical instability."

The Texans and coach Bill O'Brien has come under fire for the decision to let Savage back into the game after cameras showed his hands shaking involuntarily after a hit from 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil. Savage was briefly evaluated by medical staff after the hit but then returned for one series. He was then evaluated again, and trainers told O'Brien they were not satisfied with his answers to their questions, so he was removed from the game. 

This set off the the NFL–NFL Players Association review.

O'Brien said that if he'd see the video, he would not have let him back into the game. 

Watch the hit below:

A few days later, Savage tweeted his support of O'Brien.

Savage was placed on injured reserve this week. He had eight starts this season, going 1–7 with 1,412 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters