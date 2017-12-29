The NFL will not discipline the Texans and will update protocol as a result of the way the team handled quarterback Tom Savage's concussion in Week 14.

A joint NFL–NFL Players Association review released Friday concluded that while staff followed protocol, "the outcome was unacceptable and therefore further improvements in the Protocol are necessary."

Working with the NFL's independent Head, Neck and Spine Committee, the improvements include an Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant monitoring all games, "no-go" criteria and locker room evaluation for players demonstrating "gross or sustained vertical instability."

The Texans and coach Bill O'Brien has come under fire for the decision to let Savage back into the game after cameras showed his hands shaking involuntarily after a hit from 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil. Savage was briefly evaluated by medical staff after the hit but then returned for one series. He was then evaluated again, and trainers told O'Brien they were not satisfied with his answers to their questions, so he was removed from the game.

This set off the the NFL–NFL Players Association review.

O'Brien said that if he'd see the video, he would not have let him back into the game.

Watch the hit below:

Tom Savage hits head on ground, appears to have seizure while ref looks on, comes back in the game 5 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/gW9lYxDIwQ — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) December 10, 2017

A few days later, Savage tweeted his support of O'Brien.

I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers, I’m doing fine. Even though I cannot speak to media due to the protocol I will say this, nobody cares more about his players than OB. https://t.co/kdEg2n7ih5 — Tom Savage (@TomSavage03) December 11, 2017

Savage was placed on injured reserve this week. He had eight starts this season, going 1–7 with 1,412 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions.