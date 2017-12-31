LeSean McCoy Carted Off With Ankle Injury

LeSean McCoy had 11 carriers for 10 yards before leaving the game.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 31, 2017

Bills running back LeSean McCoy was carted off the field with an ankle injury and is out for the remainder of the game, the team announced. Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reports that X-rays were negative on McCoy's ankle and the team believes he suffered a sprained ankle.

McCoy exited the game early in the third quarter after being tackled by Miami's Chase Allen.

The Bills are 8-7 and playing for one of the two AFC Wild Card spots. McCoy had 11 carriers for 10 yards Sunday.

Entering Week 17, McCoy had 1,128 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns along with 57 catches for 426 yards and two scores.

The Bills led the Dolphins 10-0 when McCoy exited and currently hold a 19-0 advantage.

