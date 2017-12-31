Watch: Legendary Flop From Patriots’ Johnson Bademosi Fails to Draw a Flag

Just a fantastic performance from Johnson Bademosi. 

By Dan Gartland
December 31, 2017

Patriots cornerback Johnson Bademosi is lucky to be alive after a vicious attack from Jets receiver Robby Anderson. 

Anderson ended up near the Patriots bench after a wide throw from Bryce Petty and spiked the ball in frustration. The ball caromed off the turf and struck Bademosi in the face mask with such force that it took him a few moments to realize he’d been hit. 

In all seriousness, though, it has to be embarrassing for a guy to turn in an acting performance like that and not have it result in a penalty on his opponent. He’s lucky this isn’t soccer, where you can get penalized for simulation.

