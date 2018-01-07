CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats Opened Contract Negotiations With Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel has not played professional football since 2015.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 07, 2018

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats started contract negotiations with Johnny Manziel Sunday.

The Tiger-Cats have the contract rights of the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, who worked out for the team in August.

"As per the negotiations list process, Johnny Manziel and his agent recently notified the Tiger-Cats that they had activated the 10-day window during which the Tiger-Cats must offer him a contract or lose his negotiation list rights," the team said in a statement. "That window closed today and we can confirm that we made an offer to Manziel, and that his rights will remain on our negotiation list while discussions with he and his agent continue. We will have no further comment."

Last month, the CFL said it would approve any contract Manziel agreed to.

Manziel has not been signed with a team since the Browns released him in March of 2016. During his two seasons in the NFL, he appeared in 15 games and started in eight. During his time in Cleveland, Manziel completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

