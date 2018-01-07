How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch the Saints go against the Panthers in the Wild Card Round Jan. 7.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 07, 2018

Wild Card weekend wraps up when the Saints host the Panthers Sunday, Jan. 7.

New Orleans went 11-5 this year to win the NFC South for the first time since 2011 and stop a streak of three consecutive 7-9 seasons. The running back tandem of Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara has made life much easier on Drew Brees, who is in his 17th year in the league and 12th with the Saints. Kamara had 1,554 yards and 13 touchdowns from scrimmage along with 347 kick return yards and one return score on 11 tries.

The Panthers also sit at 11-5 but a pair of losses to the Saints has Carolina playing this game on the road. Cam Newton led the team in rushing for the second time in his seven seasons there with 754 yards and six touchdowns. The former No. 1 pick also had a 59.1 completion percentage that led to 3,302 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns.

In the two meetings between these teams this year New Orleans won 34-13 and 31-21.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 7

Time: 4:40 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with FOX Sports Go.

