Super Bowl LII: Who is Playing the Halftime Show?

Who is playing the halftime show at Super Bowl LII?

By Charlotte Carroll
January 08, 2018

Justin Timberlake will take the stage at Super Bowl LII to perform the halftime show. 

The 10-time Grammy winner's last Super Bowl appearance came in 2004, when he infamously pulled part of Janet Jackson's costume off, revealing her breast on national television and causing a major controversy. The wardrobe malfunction seen around the world caused the Federal Communications Commission to issue a five-second delay during all live performances on television.

Lady Gaga performed at last year's Super Bowl halftime show after Adele revealed that she turned down the offer.

Pink will perform the national anthem before the big game.

The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters