Who is playing the halftime show at Super Bowl LII?

Justin Timberlake will take the stage at Super Bowl LII to perform the halftime show.

The 10-time Grammy winner's last Super Bowl appearance came in 2004, when he infamously pulled part of Janet Jackson's costume off, revealing her breast on national television and causing a major controversy. The wardrobe malfunction seen around the world caused the Federal Communications Commission to issue a five-second delay during all live performances on television.

Lady Gaga performed at last year's Super Bowl halftime show after Adele revealed that she turned down the offer.

Pink will perform the national anthem before the big game.

The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.