New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took issue with an ESPN The Magazine story which claimed that he "seemed liberated" after the team traded backup Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco 49ers.

The details in the article led the team to put out a statement saying their were united after it implied there was tension in the building and that head coach Bill Belichick was unhappy with the trade.

"I think that's just such a poor characterization of anything. In 18 years, I've never celebrated when someone has been traded, been cut," Brady said on WEEI. "I would say that's disappointing to hear that someone would express that, or a writer would express that, because it's so far from what my beliefs are about my teammates.

"I've never been traded or released, but I can imagine how that might feel. I would never, ever feel that way about when Jimmy got traded, when Jacoby [Brissett] got traded," Brady added. "I've kept in touch with all those guys. When Matt Cassel was gone. All these guys I've worked with, I felt like I had such a great relationship with all the quarterbacks I've worked with. I kept in touch with basically everybody. So to characterize that as a certain way is just completely, c

Brady was asked if the story bothered him and he said he didn't put too much thought into it, admitting he didn't read the article "cover to cover."

"I feel like I have a great relationship with my teammates," he said. "If others don't feel like they have a great relationship with me, that's one thing, but I try to do what I've always done and be the best teammate I can be."

The article also claimed that Brady was upset at not winning the Patriot Player of the Week award. He denied him not winning being an issue.

“No, I think things like that, I can’t imagine me every saying that, or me talking about that," Brady said. "It’s hard to even answer that question.”

The Patriots begin defense of their Super Bowl title on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.