Tom Brady Says He Didn't Celebrate Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Tom Brady says he didn't celebrate Jimmy Garoppolo trade to the 49ers

By Scooby Axson
January 09, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took issue with an ESPN The Magazine story which claimed that he "seemed liberated" after the team traded backup Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco 49ers.

The details in the article led the team to put out a statement saying their were united after it implied there was tension in the building and that head coach Bill Belichick was unhappy with the trade.

"I think that's just such a poor characterization of anything. In 18 years, I've never celebrated when someone has been traded, been cut," Brady said on WEEI. "I would say that's disappointing to hear that someone would express that, or a writer would express that, because it's so far from what my beliefs are about my teammates.

"I've never been traded or released, but I can imagine how that might feel. I would never, ever feel that way about when Jimmy got traded, when Jacoby [Brissett] got traded," Brady added. "I've kept in touch with all those guys. When Matt Cassel was gone. All these guys I've worked with, I felt like I had such a great relationship with all the quarterbacks I've worked with. I kept in touch with basically everybody. So to characterize that as a certain way is just completely, c

Brady was asked if the story bothered him and he said he didn't put too much thought into it, admitting he didn't read the article "cover to cover."

"I feel like I have a great relationship with my teammates," he said. "If others don't feel like they have a great relationship with me, that's one thing, but I try to do what I've always done and be the best teammate I can be."

The article also claimed that Brady was upset at not winning the Patriot Player of the Week award. He denied him not winning being an issue.

“No, I think things like that, I can’t imagine me every saying that, or me talking about that," Brady said. "It’s hard to even answer that question.”

The Patriots begin defense of their Super Bowl title on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters