The Panthers are finalizing a deal to make Norv Turner their next offensive coordinator, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

On Tuesday, the Panthers fired former offensive coordinator Mike Shula and former quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.

Turner, 65, was away from coaching this past season after spending the last four decades coaching in either college or the NFL. Turner's last job was as offensive coordinator of the Vikings. He came to Minnesota in 2014 and left abruptly in 2016 seven games into the season.

Turner has previously worked with Panthers coach Ron Rivera when the two were with the Chargers. Turner was the head coach from 2007-2012 and Rivera served as the linebackers coach in 2007 and defensive coordinator from 2008-2010 before joining the Panthers.

Newton also reports that Turner's son Scott will be joining the Panthers as the quarterbacks coach.