Antonio Brown Officially Active For Sunday's Divisional Round Game Against Jaguars

Antonio Brown was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing Pittsburgh's last two games with a calf injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2018

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is officially active for Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Jaguars.

Brown, a unanimous All-Pro selection this season, missed Pittsburgh's last two regular season games with a calf injury he suffered in the team's loss to the Patriots in Week 15.

This season the six-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 1,533 receiving yards to go with his 101 receptions and nine touchdowns. In Pittsburgh's previous meeting with Jacksonville in Week Five, Brown had 10 receptions for 157 yards as the Steelers lost 30-9.

In three playoff games last season, Brown totaled 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

