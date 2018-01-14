Watch: Jaguars' Defense Has A Message for All the Blake Bortles Haters

Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson had a special message for Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2018

Now is not the time to try and convince someone that Blake Bortles is a bad quarterback.

The Jaguars are headed to the AFC Championship game thanks to a 45-42 road win over the Steelers Sunday. That means Blake Bortles is now 2-0 in his postseason career and all of his many detractors will get to see him take on Tom Brady and the Patriots next week.

After the game, Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell was speaking on how important Bortles has been for the team this year and the impact he has had. Then fellow defensive lineman Malik Jackson wanted to send a special message to Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, who said Bortles would "choke" if the game was in his hands.

The Titans lost to the Patriots 35-14 Saturday. Now, the team that ended their season and the team that won their division will face off with a trip to Super Bowl LII on the line.

At least Tennessee can still hold its head high knowing it beat Jacksonville twice this season. When a division rival has a shot at a Super Bowl, those types of small victories are the only thing you can really hold on to.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters