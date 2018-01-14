Now is not the time to try and convince someone that Blake Bortles is a bad quarterback.

The Jaguars are headed to the AFC Championship game thanks to a 45-42 road win over the Steelers Sunday. That means Blake Bortles is now 2-0 in his postseason career and all of his many detractors will get to see him take on Tom Brady and the Patriots next week.

After the game, Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell was speaking on how important Bortles has been for the team this year and the impact he has had. Then fellow defensive lineman Malik Jackson wanted to send a special message to Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, who said Bortles would "choke" if the game was in his hands.

Malik Jackson on Blake Bortles:



"He's a dog. I want to know what Jurrell Casey has to say about him choking in big moments, while you sit at home and watch us next week"

The Titans lost to the Patriots 35-14 Saturday. Now, the team that ended their season and the team that won their division will face off with a trip to Super Bowl LII on the line.

At least Tennessee can still hold its head high knowing it beat Jacksonville twice this season. When a division rival has a shot at a Super Bowl, those types of small victories are the only thing you can really hold on to.