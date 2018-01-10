Watch: Blake Bortles Is Confident There Will Always Be People Who Think He Sucks

If there are still LeBron haters out there, why would people stop talking down on Blake Bortles?

By Khadrice Rollins
January 10, 2018

You have to respect a man that is self aware. So at the very least, that is why we should all respect Blake Bortles.

The Jaguars quarterback has long been a punching bag for NFL fans, players and media who consider him on of the worst starters in the league.

After the Jaguars beat the Texans 45-7​ in Week 15, Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney called Bortles "trash"After the Titans beat Jacksonville 15-10 in Week 17 to clinch a playoff spot, Tennessee defensive tackle Jurrell Casey went on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville and said, "as long as Bortles is back there, if the ball game is in his hands, he's going to choke." ​

And most recently, Titans All-Pro safety Kevin Byard said his goal in Tennessee's Divisional Round game against the Patriots is to make Tom Brady "look like Blake Bortles."

So when asked about how he looks to silence his critics, Bortles gave one of the realest answers he possibly could.

"It will probably never stop," Bortles says. "There's people that think LeBron James sucks, so if that happens, I'm sure there'll be a lot of people that always think I suck."

Where's the lie?

Bortles, who is in his fourth year in the league, tossed for 3,687 yards and 21 touchdowns while completing 60.2 percent of his passes and having a career-low 13 interceptions.

On Sunday, Bortles will look to lead Jacksonville to its first AFC Championship game since the 1999 season when the team goes to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. Earlier in the season, Bortles went eight-for-14 for 95 yards and a pick when the Jaguars won 30-9 in Pittsburgh.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters