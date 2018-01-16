If you prayed for the Vikings to pull off a miracle against the Saints, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Minneapolis expects to see you at mass Sunday.
With 10 seconds remaining in the game and the Vikings trailing the Saints by one with the ball at the Minnesota 39, the Vikings needed a miracle.
It's safe to assume that in this time of desperation, some Minnesota fans prayed for the home team to find a way to escape defeat. Whether it was God, a great play call, an unfortunate error by Saints safety Marcus Williams or some combination of all three, the miracle was delivered and the Vikings won the game on a 61-yard walk-off touchdown pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs.
On Sunday, the Vikings will play in their first NFC Championship since 2010. However, before the game gets underway at 6:40 p.m. EST, Minnesota's Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church asks that all the fans who prayed for the Vikings miracle score to show up to mass.
Yes, this is a real mass listing put out by a Minnesota church
"If you made any promises during the last ten seconds, Sunday masses are at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.," the image from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church reads.
It seems fair to ask people who prayed for a divine intervention to decide the outcome of a football game to show up to service the next week. Especially considering the game-winning play was named "Seven Heaven."
The name of the play the Vikings scored the game-winning TD on? "Seven Heaven."
"Seven Heaven." pic.twitter.com/iuHAJCnqYu
If you are a Vikings fan who believes your prayer might have made a difference in the game, you should probably make sure to get to some type of church service before the NFC Championship starts. It would be a bit hard to pray for another season-saving play if you don't at least show up and say thank you for the first one.