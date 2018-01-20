The Minnesota Twins offered their rendition of the "Skol Vikings" chant, sending support to their football neighbors before the NFC Championship.

In case you haven't read this, "Skol Vikings" is the team's Viking war chant and comes from the Swedish, Danish and Noreigian word "Skål." A Skål was a bowl that was often filled with beer and shared among friends so the word became a way of saying "Cheers!"

Here is a video of the Skol Vikings fight song.

The Vikings take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday.